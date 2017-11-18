The Week is Not Over YetPosted by: Giorgio in Mozilla, NoScript
I apologize for not providing a constant information feed about NoScript 10's impending release, but I've got no press office or social media staff working for me: when I say "we" about NoScript, I mean the great community of volunteers helping with user support (and especially the wonderful moderators of the NoScript forum).
By the way, as most but not all users know, there's no "NoScript development team" either: I'm the only developer, and yesterday I also had to temporarily suspend my NoScript 10 final rush, being forced to release two emergency 5.x versions (5.1.6 and 5.1.7) to cope with Firefox 58 compatibility breakages (yes, in case you didn't notice, "Classic" NoScript 5 still works on Firefox 58 Developer Edition with some tricks, even though Firefox 52 ESR is still the best "no surprises" option).
Anyway, here's my update: the week, at least in Italy, finishes on Sunday night, there's no "disaster recovery" going on, and NoScript 10's delay on Firefox 57's release is still going to be measured in days, not weeks.
Back to work now, and thank you again for your patience and support :)
November 18th, 2017 at 10:47 pm
Great. Thanks for the update and all your hard work.
November 18th, 2017 at 10:51 pm
I can wait what's needed until the update is ready, so far I'm ok with an alternative (not my personal best) but anything is worth to see this coming.
November 18th, 2017 at 11:01 pm
You don't have to excuse yourself, it's no problem. The release of Firefox 57 took us all by surprise.
November 18th, 2017 at 11:05 pm
Good to know... I updated firefox today without knowing noscript was disabled and I feel like I can't even use the internet except for a few sites for fear of the nasty scripts :(...
November 18th, 2017 at 11:10 pm
Oye chaval toma mi onda vital para que te ayude y no te canfef tio! Faludof defde Efpaña oleee, te habeíf quedao flipando tio a que fi... (La "$" no me funciona... ni en el mundo real, puta vida tete).
November 18th, 2017 at 11:15 pm
Grazie per il tuo lavoro!! Sei grande Giorgio !! Dovrebbero farti un monumento davanti a casa tua!!! di nuovo molte grazie, salutti da Canarias (España).
PD: scusa per il mio italiano :(
November 18th, 2017 at 11:18 pm
Opps, I unwittingly accepted a security update from Ubuntu which put me onto Firefox 57. On the other hand, lack of noscript is causing me to take a break this weekend from the usual looking at social networking sites, which is actually kinda nice. :)
November 18th, 2017 at 11:26 pm
“The Week is Not Over Yet”. Great slogan! :-)
Keep up the good work.
Many greetings from Germany to Italy!
November 18th, 2017 at 11:47 pm
Great stuff, mille grazie!
November 18th, 2017 at 11:51 pm
Thanks for all your hard work! We truly appreciate it
November 19th, 2017 at 12:08 am
Simp I disagree I moved to web extensions way before Firefox 57 to be ready xD
November 19th, 2017 at 12:15 am
Thanks to your hard work I feel a bit more secure for many years now.
Thanks to your continued work, I will miss this security for only a few days now. It is not your fault, but I am checking daily now. I miss your addon.
Mille Grazie! Keep up the good work!
November 19th, 2017 at 12:23 am
Very cool what you do. Thank you Giorgio.
November 19th, 2017 at 12:27 am
It's only been 2 days without NoScript, and it really reinforced the idea that it's a critical must-have (even though it's sometimes easy to break a site by forgetting to allow a specific source and spend hours trying to figure out why things are not working as they should with dev tools).
Thanks a lot for all the past, and hopefully future, updates.