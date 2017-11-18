I apologize for not providing a constant information feed about NoScript 10's impending release, but I've got no press office or social media staff working for me: when I say "we" about NoScript, I mean the great community of volunteers helping with user support (and especially the wonderful moderators of the NoScript forum).

By the way, as most but not all users know, there's no "NoScript development team" either: I'm the only developer, and yesterday I also had to temporarily suspend my NoScript 10 final rush, being forced to release two emergency 5.x versions (5.1.6 and 5.1.7) to cope with Firefox 58 compatibility breakages (yes, in case you didn't notice, "Classic" NoScript 5 still works on Firefox 58 Developer Edition with some tricks, even though Firefox 52 ESR is still the best "no surprises" option).

Anyway, here's my update: the week, at least in Italy, finishes on Sunday night, there's no "disaster recovery" going on, and NoScript 10's delay on Firefox 57's release is still going to be measured in days, not weeks.

Back to work now, and thank you again for your patience and support :)