v 10.1.1 ============================================================= + First pure WebExtension release + CSP-based first-party script script blocking + Active content blocking with DEFAULT, TRUSTED, UNTRUSTED and CUSTOM (per site) presets + Extremely responsive XSS filter leveraging the asynchronous webRequest API + On-the-fly cross-site requests whitelisting
Thanks to the Mozilla WebExtensions team, and especially to Andy, Kris and Luca, for providing the best Browser Extensions API available on any current browser, and most importantly for the awesome tools around it (like the Add-on debugger).
Thanks to the OTF and to all the users who supported and are supporting this effort financially, morally and otherwise.
Coming soon, in the next few weeks: ClearClick, ABE and a public code repository on Github.
Did I say that we've got a chance to reshape the user experience for the best after more than a dozen years of "Classic" NoScript?
Make your craziest ideas rain, please.
Long Live Firefox Quantum, long live NoScript Quantum.
Update
Just gave a cursory look at the comments before getting some hours of sleep:
- Temporary allow is still there, one click away, just toggle the clock inside the choosen preset button.
- For HTTPS sites the base domain is selected by default with cascading, while for non-secure sites the default match is the full address.
- For domain matching you can decide if only secure sites are matched by clicking on the lock icon.
- You can tweak your "on the fly" choices in the Options tab by searching and entering base domains, full domains or full addresses in the text box, then customizing the permissions of each.
Next to come (already implemented in the backend, working on the UI) contextual permissions (e.g. "Trust facebook.net on facebook.com only").
And yes, as soon as I get a proper sleep refill, I need to refresh those 12 years old instructions and screenshots. I know I've said it a lot already, but please keep being patient. Thank you so much!
November 21st, 2017 at 1:24 am
Thank you and the team for all of your hard work! I'm not entirely sure about this new UI yet and is it missing the Temporarily Allow All feature? Also, what does the lock icon for Match HTTPs content only mean? Is there a help guide somwhere?
November 21st, 2017 at 1:30 am
Congratulation with the release, happy to see NoScript back where it belongs! Missed it a lot! :D
However, I found this new UI a little difficult to adapt to. I believe I partly understand the logic behind it, but I'm not sure if I do. When you find time for it, can we have a introduction/tutorial please?
Funny image btw :D
November 21st, 2017 at 1:32 am
Thanks a lot for your great work!! The only essential extension!
Grazie Giorgio
November 21st, 2017 at 1:32 am
Thanks for your work! As JD has written I miss the feature to temporary allow sigle scripts, domains and sites too.
November 21st, 2017 at 1:39 am
Temporary allow is still there, just toggle the clock inside the choosen preset button.
Also, for HTTPS sites the base domain is allowed by default with cascading, while for non-secure sites it defaults to full address, but then you can tweak this using the options tabs and entering the address (domain or full) you want to manage in the text box.
November 21st, 2017 at 1:45 am
I've just tried it on android, and it is NOT blocking the scripts. I opened a youtube video, set everything to UNTRUSTED, and the video played anyways...
November 21st, 2017 at 1:55 am
@Francesco: NoScript 10.1.1 is not tested on Android and is very unlikely to work on it without more tweaks, since the API there is even more limited. But it's definitely a target for 58.
November 21st, 2017 at 1:56 am
Awesome job! Thanks so much for your hard work on this!
November 21st, 2017 at 1:57 am
It doesn't seem to work on private browsing mode.
November 21st, 2017 at 2:00 am
For anyone confused regarding temporary allowing a site, you need to select the TRUSTED or CUSTOM preset first, then you can select the clock icon just to the right of the text to temporarily allow the site.
Is anyone else unable to use the menu in private browsing mode? It doesn't pop for me when I click on the NoScript icon so if anyone has been able to get it to work please leave a comment.
November 21st, 2017 at 2:02 am
Ok, i found the temporary feature, thx. Is there a way to whitelist an entire site with a single click?
November 21st, 2017 at 2:06 am
Hey Giorgio, how can we import the settings from the 5.x version of NoScript? (I have the settings/ site whitelists backed up in .txt files.)
Also, I am seconding the report about the addon popup bubble not showing up in private browsing mode.
November 21st, 2017 at 2:07 am
@Giorgio
Ok, thanks for the answer. I'll wait for Firefox 58 for android. In the meantime I'll use it on my laptop.
Ciao e grazie!
November 21st, 2017 at 2:14 am
Hi Giorgio, I'd like to support your effort financially, but I distrust PayPal. Do you have an Ethereum or Bitcoin Cash Address?
November 21st, 2017 at 2:15 am
HUZZAH! It's a very different look, but interesting to see. I think the one thing I'd like is to be better able to see the addresses and all of extensions being blocked, but I admit I'm still trying it out. It's quite he different look; the switch icon is a nice touch.
Thank you, sir, for your diligent work and efforts.
November 21st, 2017 at 2:16 am
Long live to you Giorgio!
And thanks alot for all the job you and your contributors have done until now, and keep doing, to provide us this extension. Even if we have been waiting for some days, it was worth it, and you've more than deserved a huge rest.
Best regards.
November 21st, 2017 at 2:19 am
@BendingBender
https://hackademix.net/2015/02/06/noscript-does-accept-bitcoin-donations/
@Stan
The settings should be migrated automatically, just waiting for their features to show up, unless you uninstalled NoScript in the meanwhile.
However I'll probably add an import/export facility compatible with the "old" format in a while.
Regarding the incognito mode issue, it's a bug and I'll try to fix it later this week.
November 21st, 2017 at 2:33 am
How do I remove a site from the list?