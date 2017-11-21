v 10.1.1 ============================================================= + First pure WebExtension release + CSP-based first-party script script blocking + Active content blocking with DEFAULT, TRUSTED, UNTRUSTED and CUSTOM (per site) presets + Extremely responsive XSS filter leveraging the asynchronous webRequest API + On-the-fly cross-site requests whitelisting

Thanks to the Mozilla WebExtensions team, and especially to Andy, Kris and Luca, for providing the best Browser Extensions API available on any current browser, and most importantly for the awesome tools around it (like the Add-on debugger).

Thanks to the OTF and to all the users who supported and are supporting this effort financially, morally and otherwise.

Coming soon, in the next few weeks: ClearClick, ABE and a public code repository on Github.

Did I say that we've got a chance to reshape the user experience for the best after more than a dozen years of "Classic" NoScript?

Make your craziest ideas rain, please.

Long Live Firefox Quantum, long live NoScript Quantum.

Update

Just gave a cursory look at the comments before getting some hours of sleep:

Temporary allow is still there, one click away , just toggle the clock inside the choosen preset button.

, just toggle the clock inside the choosen preset button. For HTTPS sites the base domain is selected by default with cascading, while for non-secure sites the default match is the full address.

For domain matching you can decide if only secure sites are matched by clicking on the lock icon.

You can tweak your "on the fly" choices in the Options tab by searching and entering base domains, full domains or full addresses in the text box, then customizing the permissions of each.

Next to come (already implemented in the backend, working on the UI) contextual permissions (e.g. "Trust facebook.net on facebook.com only").

And yes, as soon as I get a proper sleep refill, I need to refresh those 12 years old instructions and screenshots. I know I've said it a lot already, but please keep being patient. Thank you so much!