Top immediate priorities for NoScript QuantumPosted by: Giorgio in Mozilla, NoScript
Based on the immediate user feedback, here's my
TODO list for what I'm doing today:
- Fixing the Private Browsing (Incognito) bug making the UI unusable on private windows (even though everything else, including the XSS filter, still works)
- Getting rid of all the "legacy" localization strings that are creating confusion on internationalized browsers, and restart fresh with just English, refining the messages for maximum clarity and adherence with the new UI paradigm
- Tweaking a bit the permissions preset system by making them customizable only on the options page, rather than in the popup, except for the CUSTOM preset.
- Figuring out ways to make more apparent that
- temporary permissions are still there: you just need to toggle the clock button on the preset (TRUSTED or CUSTOM) you choose: the permission will go away as soon as you close the browser;
- selecting DEFAULT as a preset really means "forget about this site", even though you keep seeing its entry until you close the UI (for convenience, in case you made a mistake or change your mind);
- the "lock" icon is actually another toggle button, and dictates how sites are matched: if its locked/green, as suggested by the title ("Match HTTPS only"), only sites served on secured connections will be matched, even if the rule is for a (base) domain and cascades to all its subdomains. This is a convenience to, say, make just "noscript.net" TRUSTED and match also "https://www.noscript.net" and "https://static.noscript.net" but not http:www.noscript.net" neither http:noscript.net".
OK, an updated guide/tutorial/manual with screenshots is sorely needed, to. One thing at a time. Back to work now!
November 21st, 2017 at 6:26 pm
Thanks for all the work, but... what about the ability to import my whitelist? D:
November 21st, 2017 at 6:36 pm
just no, you made this addon unusable.
it kills my firefox, not only the tab of the settings but the whole browser window.
this version of noscript is totally not for use.
November 21st, 2017 at 6:44 pm
NoScript 10 has a huge impact on performance for me. I'll be going back to the 5.1.x version (I've used firefox nightly since 1.0 anyway, so the legacy-pref works for me) until you start using github so that we can help you.
Hopefully the performance issues can be looked at then.
Another area that needs performance tuning is the preferences section; my whitelist is over 25500 characters long, and when I open the (new) noscript preferences page the browser spews errors on stdout/err like
- [GFX1-]: Failed buffer for 1907, 0, 13, 1042
- [GFX1-]: Failed to lock new back buffer.
and others. Looks like thousands of those message - I did not count yet.
Probably the "best" solution is and/or:
1. Move them to a separate page/fake tab in the preferences, so that they don't load until you click there
2. Toggle them based on alphanumerical headers based on the first character in the URL, or whatever
I don't know, but I know that noscript 10 brings my nightly build to its knees, and that it's very hard for people to help you outside of the mozilla IRC because you're not on github (or some sort of public version control with pull requests/issues/etc, but of course github would probably potentially attract more contributors than most other platforms currently)
November 21st, 2017 at 6:49 pm
the new version is blocking live bookmark feeds in firefox ??
Disabling NoScript restores all live-feed functionality.
November 21st, 2017 at 6:58 pm
I would like an option to revoke temporary permissions (like old NoScript had). Some people can go weeks (or months) without ever closing their browser.
November 21st, 2017 at 6:59 pm
Thank you for your help, Can you please add an option to hide the number of blocked websites that appear in toolbar icon?
November 21st, 2017 at 7:01 pm
The GUI is looking terrible. Is there a way to get the old gui?
November 21st, 2017 at 7:10 pm
How about a temporary allow all, rather than having to do it to individual scripts?