NoScript 10.1.1 Quantum Powerball Finish... and Rebooting 21 11 2017 Top immediate priorities for NoScript Quantum Posted by: Giorgio in Mozilla, NoScript Based on the immediate user feedback, here's my TODO list for what I'm doing today: Fixing the Private Browsing (Incognito) bug making the UI unusable on private windows (even though everything else, including the XSS filter, still works)

Getting rid of all the "legacy" localization strings that are creating confusion on internationalized browsers, and restart fresh with just English, refining the messages for maximum clarity and adherence with the new UI paradigm

Tweaking a bit the permissions preset system by making them customizable only on the options page, rather than in the popup, except for the CUSTOM preset.

Figuring out ways to make more apparent that temporary permissions are still there : you just need to toggle the clock button on the preset (TRUSTED or CUSTOM) you choose: the permission will go away as soon as you close the browser; selecting DEFAULT as a preset really means "forget about this site", even though you keep seeing its entry until you close the UI (for convenience, in case you made a mistake or change your mind); the "lock" icon is actually another toggle button , and dictates how sites are matched: if its locked/green, as suggested by the title ("Match HTTPS only"), only sites served on secured connections will be matched, even if the rule is for a (base) domain and cascades to all its subdomains. This is a convenience to, say, make just "noscript.net" TRUSTED and match also " https: //www.noscript.net" and " https: //static.noscript.net" but not http: www.noscript.net" neither http: noscript.net". OK, an updated guide/tutorial/manual with screenshots is sorely needed, to. One thing at a time. Back to work now! This entry was posted on Tuesday, November 21st, 2017 at 6:06 pm and is filed under Mozilla, NoScript. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply