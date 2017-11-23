previous Top immediate priorities for NoScript Quantum
23 11 2017

NoScript 10.1.2: Temporary allow all and more

Posted by: Giorgio in Mozilla, NoScript 
v 10.1.2
=============================================================
+ Added "Revoke temporary permissions" button
+ Added "Temporarily allow all this page" button
x Simplified popup listing, showing base domains only (full
  origin URLs can still be entered in the Options window to
  further tweak permissions)
x Fixed UI not launching in Incognito mode
x Fixed changing permissions in the CUSTOM preset affecting
  the DEFAULT permissions sometimes
x Fixed UI almost unusable in High Contrast mode
x Fixed live bookmark feeds blocked if "fetch" permissions
  were not given
x Fixed background requests from other WebExtensions being
  blocked

One Response to “NoScript 10.1.2: Temporary allow all and more”

  1. #1 asdf says:
    November 23rd, 2017 at 2:39 am

    Clicking on the noscript toolbar button opens "ui/options.html" in a new tab instead of showing that dropdown menu in my browser.

