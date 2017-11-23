23 11 2017
NoScript 10.1.2: Temporary allow all and morePosted by: Giorgio in Mozilla, NoScript
v 10.1.2 ============================================================= + Added "Revoke temporary permissions" button + Added "Temporarily allow all this page" button x Simplified popup listing, showing base domains only (full origin URLs can still be entered in the Options window to further tweak permissions) x Fixed UI not launching in Incognito mode x Fixed changing permissions in the CUSTOM preset affecting the DEFAULT permissions sometimes x Fixed UI almost unusable in High Contrast mode x Fixed live bookmark feeds blocked if "fetch" permissions were not given x Fixed background requests from other WebExtensions being blocked
November 23rd, 2017 at 2:39 am
Clicking on the noscript toolbar button opens "ui/options.html" in a new tab instead of showing that dropdown menu in my browser.