You may have noticed I'm rapid-firing NoScript updates to steer the new UI toward most reasonable directions emerging from your feedback.

Unfortunately (or not, in time) it couldn't ever be exactly the same as before, simply because the underlying "legacy" Firefox technology (XUL/XPCOM) is not available to extensions developers anymore. But it can become even better than before, with some patience and some.

Now to the pains.

This morning version 10.1.3rc2 has been available for a couple of hours, with some important fixeds but an even more annoying regression: it erased all permissions from the TRUSTED preset except for "script" (so no objects, no media, no fonts, no background loads and so on). Worse, the checkboxes to restore them were disabled. Since then I've released 10.1.3RC3 which fixes the disabled checkboxes issue, but you still need to restore the TRUSTED permissions (I suggest to check everything, like in the screenshot before, in order to make TRUSTED sites behave as if NoScript wasn't there).

Sorry for the inconvenience, and please keep the suggestions coming, thank you.



