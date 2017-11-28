Growing Pains (10.1.3 RCs)Posted by: Giorgio in Mozilla, NoScript
You may have noticed I'm rapid-firing NoScript updates to steer the new UI toward most reasonable directions emerging from your feedback.
Unfortunately (or not, in time) it couldn't ever be exactly the same as before, simply because the underlying "legacy" Firefox technology (XUL/XPCOM) is not available to extensions developers anymore. But it can become even better than before, with some patience and some.
Now to the pains.
This morning version 10.1.3rc2 has been available for a couple of hours, with some important fixeds but an even more annoying regression: it erased all permissions from the TRUSTED preset except for "script" (so no objects, no media, no fonts, no background loads and so on). Worse, the checkboxes to restore them were disabled. Since then I've released 10.1.3RC3 which fixes the disabled checkboxes issue, but you still need to restore the TRUSTED permissions (I suggest to check everything, like in the screenshot before, in order to make TRUSTED sites behave as if NoScript wasn't there).
Sorry for the inconvenience, and please keep the suggestions coming, thank you.
November 28th, 2017 at 6:56 pm
Are you taking any look at performance? I'm having HUGE performance problems with Firefox when NoScript is loaded. It actually is bad enough I've had NS disabled for the last several days. It gets to the point where pages can't scroll smoothly and instead jump down by half a viewport every 10 seconds. Clicks take ages to respond. Trying to drag a tab to a different window takes 30+ seconds.
As soon as I disable NS, all that goes away.
Any thoughts?
November 28th, 2017 at 7:03 pm
@williaty:
I use NoScript for my everyday browsing and don't experience anything like that, but it can be site-dependent, configuration-dependent or both.
Could you please temporarily (as that does affect performance) check the debug option and send me your JSON-exported configuration by email, plus the list of your installed add-ons and a couple of pages I can test for performance delta?
Thank you!
November 28th, 2017 at 7:14 pm
If you accidentally upgrade from NS 10.1.2 to 10.1.3rc2 because you had setup in FF update automatically, can you just disable it and put back in the previous version or do you have to uninstall it and reinstall 10.1.2 so that it is fine? If I uninstall and reinstall will I lose all the settings I did for the different websites I had before? LMK, thanks.
November 28th, 2017 at 7:23 pm
@Solo: you're much better off upgrading to RC3, which is a huge step ahead over 10.1.2 and it's not affected by the RC2 bug.
November 28th, 2017 at 7:31 pm
Thanks for all of your hard work with this add-on. Unfortunately I'm still seeing performance issues with this update since I've upgraded to Firefox 57.
NoScript works better when it's disabled at the moment.
November 28th, 2017 at 7:31 pm
@Giorgio: Is there any problems upgrading directly from NS 10.1.2 to RC3?