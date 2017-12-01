Just released 10.1.5, and its changelog start to taste familiar, with names already well known in NoScript's development history, likw Masato or Mario:

v 10.1.5 ============================================================= + [XSS] Added "Always block requests from ... to ..." in XSS warning prompt x [XSS] Fixed url decoding bug (thanks Masato Kinugawa for reporting) x Fixed some blocked items not reported in the UI (thanks Bo Elam for reporting) x Changed the CSP internal report URI to noscript-csp.invalid (thanks Tom Schuster Mario Heiderich for RFE) - Removed unused MSE detection code (thanks Rob Wu for reporting)

From an usability standpoint, the biggest new is that now you can silence the XSS filter not just whitelisting ("Always allow requests from... to...") but also blacklisting ("Always block...").

Of course, much more to come in the next days and weeks...



