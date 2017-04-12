NoScript Quantum 10.1.5, starts to feel normal 04 12 2017 NoScript, "Quantum" vs "Legacy" in a nutshell Posted by: Giorgio in Mozilla, NoScript, Uncategorized Someone seems to be still convinced that changing our beloved NoScript UI has been a whimsical (and suicidal) decision of mine, entirely avoidable. The ones who know better about recent history of Firefox and of its add-ons ecosystem are aware, though, that the UI couldn't stay the same simply because the technical foundation (XUL/XPCOM) for the "old" one is not there anymore, and NoScript has been forced into being completely rewritten as a WebExtension (and therefore its UI as pure HTML) or just die. Since it was anyway impossible to replicate exactly the well known NoScript 5.x user experience, I've tried to find a silver lining in the forced rewrite, taking it as a chance to incorporate user feedback collected over more than 12 years, especially about making the permissions system more customizable. And indeed, the old concepts are all still there, but the way they are implemented is more flexible and amenable to customization, albeit admittedly less discoverable and, for long time users, surely confusing at least initially.



Bugs aside, I think the biggest problem with the transition, which I'm truly sorry for, is me not having found the time yet to write any proper user-oriented documentation for NoScript 10; but maybe we can start here by providing a minimalistic overview, mapping the new "Quantum" UI onto the "Legacy" (I actually prefer to call it "Classic") one: In the NoScript 10 we've got 3 presets (DEFAULT, UNTRUSTED and TRUSTED): you can assign one of them to any site, and the sites with the same preset share the same set of (configurable) permissions

For sites that don't fit in any of the 3 aforementioned presets, you can choose to use CUSTOM permissions: CUSTOM is not a preset, but a way to give very specific permissions to a site, applying to that site only

Back to presets, DEFAULT is the set of permissions that any unknown site has. So if you don't touch NoScript, beside a handful of websites (the "old" default whitelist) pre-assigned with the TRUSTED preset, all the sites on the Web have the permissions of the DEFAULT preset (i.e. almost none).

" Temporary allow xyz.com " maps to clicking the TRUSTED preset on the xyz.com row.

" maps to clicking the preset on the xyz.com row. " Allow xyz.com " (permanently) maps to clicking the clock-shaped icon onto the TRUSTED preset (which means "Temporary"), to disable it (and make the preset assignment "Permanent")

" (permanently) maps to clicking the onto the preset (which means "Temporary"), to disable it (and make the preset assignment "Permanent") " Forbid xyz.com " maps to clicking the DEFAULT preset, which actually means deleting the site from the internal "whitelist". In facts, if you do it in the general Options panel, next time you open the panel (or refresh it) the site is not even listed there anymore. It doesn't disappear right away for convenience, to give you the chance to change your mind or correct mistakes.

" maps to clicking the preset, which actually means the site from the internal "whitelist". In facts, if you do it in the general Options panel, next time you open the panel (or refresh it) the site is not even listed there anymore. It doesn't disappear right away for convenience, to give you the chance to change your mind or correct mistakes. " Mark xyz.com as untrusted " maps to clicking the UNTRUSTED preset, which contains no permission at all and is meant to collect and remember the "known bad sites" in a permanent blacklist.

" maps to clicking the preset, which contains no permission at all and is meant to collect and remember the "known bad sites" in a permanent blacklist. And then CUSTOM , which is new to NoScript 10 and lets you fine tune just a certain website with its own specific permissions, either more restrictive than DEFAULT or more permissive than TRUSTED ; this tuning is either permanent (by default, the clock shaped icon in this case comes disabled) or temporary, by additionally clicking the clock-shaped icon.

, which is new to NoScript 10 and lets you just a certain website with its own specific permissions, either more restrictive than DEFAULT or more permissive than TRUSTED ; this tuning is either permanent (by default, the clock shaped icon in this case comes disabled) or temporary, by additionally clicking the clock-shaped icon. Each and all the presets can be freely customized to your own needs, with the convenience constraint that you cannot remove the "script" permission from TRUSTED, and you cannot add it to UNTRUSTED. However, the factory presets are very similar to the "old" NoScript experience. A lot more needs to be written yet, but these are the bare bones.

If you find bugs or need support, rather than using in the blog comments or, even worse, the AMO review system as a way to communicate with developers, please submit to the support forum here. And if you want to help me with development, please install latest development build, which is released even more often than the stable and ships earlier both bug fixes and new features. And please keep providing feedback, as especially the UI is still a work in progress and I'm eager to make it better than before, by merging as much as possible of your valuable contributions. Thank you all! This entry was posted on Monday, December 4th, 2017 at 2:13 am and is filed under Mozilla, NoScript, Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed. Leave a Reply