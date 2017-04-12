NoScript, "Quantum" vs "Legacy" in a nutshellPosted by: Giorgio in Mozilla, NoScript, Uncategorized
Someone seems to be still convinced that changing our beloved NoScript UI has been a whimsical (and suicidal) decision of mine, entirely avoidable.
The ones who know better about recent history of Firefox and of its add-ons ecosystem are aware, though, that the UI couldn't stay the same simply because the technical foundation (XUL/XPCOM) for the "old" one is not there anymore, and NoScript has been forced into being completely rewritten as a WebExtension (and therefore its UI as pure HTML) or just die.
Since it was anyway impossible to replicate exactly the well known NoScript 5.x user experience, I've tried to find a silver lining in the forced rewrite, taking it as a chance to incorporate user feedback collected over more than 12 years, especially about making the permissions system more customizable.
And indeed, the old concepts are all still there, but the way they are implemented is more flexible and amenable to customization, albeit admittedly less discoverable and, for long time users, surely confusing at least initially.
Bugs aside, I think the biggest problem with the transition, which I'm truly sorry for, is me not having found the time yet to write any proper user-oriented documentation for NoScript 10; but maybe we can start here by providing a minimalistic overview, mapping the new "Quantum" UI onto the "Legacy" (I actually prefer to call it "Classic") one:
- In the NoScript 10 we've got 3 presets (DEFAULT, UNTRUSTED and TRUSTED): you can assign one of them to any site, and the sites with the same preset share the same set of (configurable) permissions
- For sites that don't fit in any of the 3 aforementioned presets, you can choose to use CUSTOM permissions: CUSTOM is not a preset, but a way to give very specific permissions to a site, applying to that site only
- Back to presets, DEFAULT is the set of permissions that any unknown site has. So if you don't touch NoScript, beside a handful of websites (the "old" default whitelist) pre-assigned with the TRUSTED preset, all the sites on the Web have the permissions of the DEFAULT preset (i.e. almost none).
- "Temporary allow xyz.com" maps to clicking the TRUSTED preset on the xyz.com row.
- "Allow xyz.com" (permanently) maps to clicking the clock-shaped icon onto the TRUSTED preset (which means "Temporary"), to disable it (and make the preset assignment "Permanent")
- "Forbid xyz.com" maps to clicking the DEFAULT preset, which actually means deleting the site from the internal "whitelist". In facts, if you do it in the general Options panel, next time you open the panel (or refresh it) the site is not even listed there anymore. It doesn't disappear right away for convenience, to give you the chance to change your mind or correct mistakes.
- "Mark xyz.com as untrusted" maps to clicking the UNTRUSTED preset, which contains no permission at all and is meant to collect and remember the "known bad sites" in a permanent blacklist.
- And then CUSTOM, which is new to NoScript 10 and lets you fine tune just a certain website with its own specific permissions, either more restrictive than DEFAULT or more permissive than TRUSTED ; this tuning is either permanent (by default, the clock shaped icon in this case comes disabled) or temporary, by additionally clicking the clock-shaped icon.
- Each and all the presets can be freely customized to your own needs, with the convenience constraint that you cannot remove the "script" permission from TRUSTED, and you cannot add it to UNTRUSTED. However, the factory presets are very similar to the "old" NoScript experience.
A lot more needs to be written yet, but these are the bare bones.
If you find bugs or need support, rather than using in the blog comments or, even worse, the AMO review system as a way to communicate with developers, please submit to the support forum here.
And if you want to help me with development, please install latest development build, which is released even more often than the stable and ships earlier both bug fixes and new features. And please keep providing feedback, as especially the UI is still a work in progress and I'm eager to make it better than before, by merging as much as possible of your valuable contributions.
Thank you all!
December 4th, 2017 at 2:44 am
I've returned to FF 52.5.0 ESR until the dust settles a bit...
What I would like to know is this: before I open any website with 57 will I be able to -globally- turn all my previous NS permissions to Default and delete all my previous NS history?
Thanks for all you do!
December 4th, 2017 at 3:38 am
Thanks for all the work you are doing.
Part of the problem for me is that it takes more clicks to do the same thing, and the paradigm has changed. I'm used to "allow" rather than "trust". I don't actually trust anything I only temporarily allow, so there is a bit of a mental disconnect for me in using the new UI.
For temporary allow, I think an hourglass might be more intuitive to me than a clock with an explanation point.
December 4th, 2017 at 6:55 am
Is there an equivalent to the old SHIFT-RIGHT-CLICK which allowed us check up on a script by submitting it to Virustotal, etc>?
December 4th, 2017 at 9:20 am
I use 10.1.5.3.
Here on this page where I write, there are two Trusted, one Temporary other Permanent.
If I drag the mouse, there is no difference in the subtitle that appears.
If the clock is color and big, is the Permanent?
December 4th, 2017 at 11:13 am
@Allan:
You can already do it either clearing them one by one (a new thing in 10 which wasn't there in 5 is that the text box to insert new sites is also a search box filtering the ones in the list on the fly), or bulk edit their JSON representation if you go in "debug" mode by selecting the checkbox on the bottom. I'm gonna add some visual bulk-edit option ASAP, though.
@sam:
It's arriving in 10.1.5.4 stable :)
@PM:
The big solid clock (currently default for TRUSTED) means temporary (clocked), when it's faded it means the clock doesn't apply (permission is permanent).
You're right, having different tooltips for different states would be better, trying to stuff it in 10.1.5.4 too.
December 4th, 2017 at 1:55 pm
Any timetable for a working version for android? Many NS users upgraded to FF57 thinking that the new version of NS would work (it was briefly listed among the FF android add-ons on Mozilla's website, before being removed), now they cannot switch back. Keep in mind that there's no FF ESR for android.
December 4th, 2017 at 2:01 pm
@john:
I've got just to figure out what's preventing the UI from being populated with the current site data, and I'm sure it must be something stupid. I hope to have it by the end of this week, because I'm a NSA user myself :(
December 4th, 2017 at 2:06 pm
Thank you for the constant updates... it feels smooth now.
I would suggest a preference option: Previously on NS 10.1.3rc(2-3) clicking on NoScript UI will open a new window with websites preferencies, this was reported by most users like a 'annoying' bug, but some others perceive it like a feature... why? because if you 'hide' the NoScript button inside 'More tools' menu, the resulting UI is forcing the user to scroll right and left several times only to know what is going to block and/or allow: Demo: http://ow.ly/qALF30gZBHc
December 4th, 2017 at 2:23 pm
@Giorgio...so when do you think you will have the right version that will be equal to the original or as you like to call it "Classic"?
December 4th, 2017 at 2:34 pm
Hi Giorgio, first of all thanks for the hard work you put in and agree with everyone about the confusing interface but I also do understand the reason behind it.
Two notes if I may:
1. Please please bring back the context menu (if possible with the new firefox as unfortunately I have no clue if it's possible at all) as it would fix so much of the troubles people are having. The context menu was an easy way to enable scripts especially with the two separate options (permanent and temporary) as the rest wasn't even needed in my opinion :)
2. Having the old noscript icon in the new firefox toolbar is totally different than the whole firefox icons, so or please do a simple black icon that we can put on toolbar or please test it by putting the icon into the "More tools ..." toolbar icon (the two >> arrows) and you will see because the setup takes up a big space it will require you to scroll in that popup.
On the rest for me everything is good and all the customization you had in the old version can come in later on with time as the most important is already there (disabling scripts which disables a bunch of ads and also speeds up page loads with a lot) so with the context menu in my opinion everything would be like 95% done and with the rest time will tell how and when to accomplish :)
Thanks again for everything you do!
December 4th, 2017 at 3:05 pm
Thanks Giorgio for your fantastic addon, and for this v helpful quick bit of documentation. I now feel I understand the basics of the new interface.
One further question though. For me, the "default" preset appears to have all boxes ticked except "fetch". That doesn't seem right, but I'm not sure of:
a) Why it's like that for me
b) How to change the preset
c) What the factory preset is supposed to be for "default"? You mention that it is "almost none", so I'm pretty sure mine is non-standard. I'm happy to use your factory preset, once I know what it should be :)
Thanks,
Shaun
December 4th, 2017 at 3:27 pm
@Shaun:
a) you probably changed them by accident, or when you used NoScript 5.x last time you were in \Allow scripts globally\ mode (which during the migration translates in giving script permissions to DEFAULT and keeping UNTRUSTED to blacklist sites).
b) Just click the preset twice and uncheck all the presets except for \fetch\ (needed for some extensions to work), \frame\ and \other\
c) \fetch\, \frame\ and \other\ checked (see above)
December 4th, 2017 at 4:11 pm
For me, Default seems to have media, frame, font, webgl, and other checked. I'm not sure if leaving all those checked is still safe when visiting potentially unsafe sites. Is it mainly the scripts permission that poses a safety issue?
Also, an option to change all default presets at once to desired permissions would be nice or a way to reset them all to the "factory default".
Thank you and keep up the good work!
December 4th, 2017 at 4:50 pm
Saw Shaun's comment about "default" presets and was curious so I checked the settings in mine.
If I understand correctly the "default" presets are: \fetch\, \frame\, and \other\.
I must have accdently messed up the settings in mine because they are not the same.
Plus I am curious to know what the meaning is of the highlighted options (see screenshots).
http://imgbox.com/5bOTPrUI
http://imgbox.com/xi2PWYM5
Thanks
Cheers
December 4th, 2017 at 4:56 pm
I wouldn't even use it, It asked to upgrade to NS10 so I reverted to older firefox
December 4th, 2017 at 5:09 pm
what does it mean when there's 2 of every site? for example (https://www.google.com) and then right below it (…google.com) this is the happening with most sites I use.
December 4th, 2017 at 5:12 pm
"...that the UI couldn't stay the same..."
Respectfully, Giorgio, I think you may be missing the point.
I don't believe most people are upset because the old UI isn't identical to the new one; they're upset because the new UI isn't anywhere near as user friendly as the old one. And in a previous thread on this site, I saw a mock-up of a UI (one that IS compatible with FF57) that I (and others that commented) thought was superior. So it's not as impossible to create a new UI as we're being led to believe. It is, however, time consuming and I'm not going to make a judgment on whether your time is better spent creating a new UI or fixing the existing bugs.
Just trying to let you know that the problem of the UI is not as simple as the straw man you've set up (i.e., people hate the new UI just because they don't understand the old UI can't be exported into FF57).
December 4th, 2017 at 5:47 pm
Thank you Giorgo for creating, maintaining and updating a Firefox extension that has become such an essential tool that so many of us feel naked on the web without it. I appreciate the predicament you face in transitioning from the classic UI we are all comfortable with to the Quantum UI many of us are having difficulty grasping. I've followed the development and deployment of NS10 closely and am gaining a better understanding of what each feature of the new UI is intended to do but it's going to take more time for users like me to get it. Maybe it's a generational thing, but the "everything on one page" style overwhelms my 60+ year old brain leaving me too confused to understand what I've changed per site, per session and how to get back. The genius of the classic interface was the "less is more" style of the browser icon and the granular detail available by choosing options. As you continue development of NS10 the more you can tweak the new UI to the simplicity of the classic design philosophy the more I'm sure old and new users alike would appreciate it. Thank you for incorporating so much of the user feedback in such a short period of time and thank you for such an essential browser extension.
December 4th, 2017 at 6:22 pm
@Jose
@pijulius
I haven"t icon in 'More tools' menu.
Private and Noscript on the left.
14 icon on the right (FF and Ghostery, ADP and others ).
Noscript icon is blue S.
Ghostery, ADP, Https Ewerywhere, S3. translator are colors.
I don't like black and white FF icons.
December 4th, 2017 at 6:25 pm
Although getting used to a new UI is always annoying, I rather like the increased flexibility. I usually had "Apply these restrictions to whitelisted sites too" set for embeddings, since I don't want things like Silverlight or Java running by default even if I trust the site. But that meant that fonts and media got blocked at the same time. Being able to allow specific requests from specific sites without messing with about:config/noscript.allowedMimeRegExp is a nice change.
My stance is actually the exact opposite of a few I've seen here; rather than switching to an older Firefox to keep the old NoScript version, the new NoScript features are the *only* reason I haven't downgraded or switched to Pale Moon or another Firefox fork that didn't break half my extensions. The prior lack of documentation for NS10 was the only real issue.
One thing that would be nice to have added to the documentation is an explanation of what the various settings cover: in particular, "fetch" and "other". I'm also unsure of what it means when one of the checkboxes has a red background (seems to have something to do with setting https only).
December 4th, 2017 at 6:40 pm
Thank you for incorporating the feedback on the UI that you have so far, it has made NoScript far more usable.
Is this http://mutik.erley.org/ns/ GUI not compatible for some reason?
It seems to achieve the goals you had in implementing changes to the UI, still feels similar to the classic version, and uses words to associate meaning to symbols so tools feel more 'discover-able.'
Allowing multiple clicks on the custom permissions button to cycle between custom permissions being permanent or temporary would give users the same abilities with the same number of clicks I think.
I think this sort of UI would still work and feel great with the colorful icons you use now.
What amounts to a matrix with columns giving info about items in each row may be 'easy' and 'simple' for some people, but for others it can seem overly 'technical,' 'intimating', and 'daunting.' From this perspective making it colorful just makes everything seem more chaotic. I know the two are arguably the same thing, but I think a lot of people's comments/feelings about the UI center on the fact that it went from being based on a list, to being based on a matrix.
December 4th, 2017 at 6:40 pm
Is it a problem when a page works with "Scripts Globally Allowed" checked, but the page doesn't work when every domain is marked TRUSTED? That is the case with this page:
http://www.tumbex.com/tumblr/space-wallpapers/photo
If I check every checkbox in the DEFAULT scope, NoScript shows domain tumblr.com being blocked, but it is not shown when I trust every domain with no checkboxes checked in the DEFAULT scope. So in normal usage NoScript is blocking a domain without showing it in the popup.
December 4th, 2017 at 6:41 pm
@PM:
You have to add an icon to show 'More tools' panel. The method will be as follows: Click on the hamburguer icon > Customize > drag NoScript icon inside the fish/dragon panel & click Done: https://goo.gl/dWPkUt
December 4th, 2017 at 6:58 pm
To be clear, I'm suggesting an extra option, an option (inside NS preferences) to change NoScript UI from popup to window. I agree with the present default configuration.
December 4th, 2017 at 7:56 pm
@Giorgio
Any update on the Noscript for Android Firefox mobile?
December 4th, 2017 at 8:33 pm
#23 Jose
I don't want hide any icon.
The URL space too long and one click is enough and does not bounce Noscript what you show in #8.
December 4th, 2017 at 10:27 pm
Unless I'm missing something, there is no visual feedback that I have clicked "Temporarily allow all this page". So I don't know that I may need to click "Revoke Temporary Permissions".
Also, thanks, Giorgio, for all your hard work on NoScript.
December 4th, 2017 at 10:29 pm
Please ignore my previous comment (#27). I just realize that the clock icons become solid when I click "Temporarily allow all this page".
December 4th, 2017 at 11:29 pm
@Giorgio
I've been using NoScript for many years and, of course, updated to NoScript 10.x once it was publicly available. The UI is quite a difference (not in a good way, in my opinion) but it is not "difficult" to understand (for the most part). What annoys me about it, and is cause for me to effectively not use it (not in its full capacity, at least), is that it seems to randomly behave differently from one moment to the next. For example, I get XSS attack warnings (even up to 10.1.5.3) when going to sites such as IMDB, alerting me that there's an XSS attack between itself and Facebook, when I never did in the previous version of NoScript. Maybe XSS was not functioning the same way but, what makes it stranger is that I don't get the alerts every time - only some of the time. Also, the options page interface is horribly slow, especially when you have a large whitelist, on top of many of the features not being available to users yet - understandably, they will come in future updates.
Personally, I currently allow scripts globally and only use NoScript for XSS filtering, while then relying on uMatrix for the script blocking and such, and will remain doing so until I feel that NoScript 10.x has become polished enough to remove uMatrix.
As comment #17 (Gill) alluded to, there are other addons that use menu-based UIs and look very much how NoScript 5.x did (one example is 1Password). Yes, it has been WebExtensions based either since the beginning or at least for a while but, it looks just like a pre-FF57 addon would have. You had to convert your code to WebExtensions - nobody is questioning that, I don't think - but could you not have done the same thing that 1Password does, and use menus to keep it looking like the same old NoScript we all loved?
December 4th, 2017 at 11:30 pm
WHY THE HELL WOULD I WANT TO USE A TABLET STYLE INTERFACE IF I'VE BEEN USING A DESKTOP SINCE WINDOWS 3.0 and EVERYTHING USES DIALOG BOXES?
December 5th, 2017 at 2:08 am
Please ignore my problem report in comment #27 above. It is no longer happening with 10.1.5.5. And thanks again for all your work on NoScript!
December 5th, 2017 at 2:22 am
I understand that having to use HTML for the new interface has caused you to be unable to replicate the old Noscript 5.x.x UI but I still can't understand why the new UI has so few options where the old one had so many. There seem to be a lot of features missing from NoScript 10 just because the HTML page for the settings has so few options on it, why does it not have, in HTML, all the options that were in NoScript 5's dialog boxes?
Also, as far as having blocked objects show up as an orange placeholder that can be clicked to allow them, is there some difficulty in implementing this for NoScript 10? It was such a useful feature to let a specific object on a page run but not have to allow all others from the same domain at the time. Can this be made to work again please.
Thank you
P.S. any hope of text on the buttons "temporarily allow" rather than a clock, "settings"/"options" rather than tiny cogs and cross-spanners? Text shows up better than little graphics for small screens, screens a distance from your chair or poor eyesight.
Also, shouldn't "default" block the scripts? Only when I last looked (I've taken refuge in ESR until the commotion ends), although NoScript 10 may have changed since, sites on the "defeault" setting blocked objects and such but not scripts, which felt a bit risky to me. The philosohpy of NoScript always used to be "block it unless the user says allow" not "allow it until the user says block".
December 5th, 2017 at 3:41 am
Hi. Love NoScript.
I had it pre-FF 57 and installed the version 10 on FF Quantum.
One thing I have been unable to find, and hope you can implement.
When you close the tab for a website which you have allowed some scripts for, then you click the NoSCript toolbar button, you see the list of scripts still allowed. How to mass delete all of them at once?
The only way I have found is to individually click each and every one on the "Default" icon (first item on every line). If you have some dozens of scripts allowed (because that is what te website needed to operate correctly), it is a pain to click every since one.
You have a mass script delete if the website is still displayed. Please add mass script delete even if the website tab has been closed.
Thank you!
December 5th, 2017 at 4:10 am
Could you please add a more visible way to indicate that the TRUSTED setting is permanent? For example, there is that clock (or stopwatch?) icon that appears near the NoScript icon when I hover over the site in the list; it would be awesome to not bind it to hover but always show for temporary trusted sites and hide for permanently trusted.
December 5th, 2017 at 5:02 am
@#32. Rob, you can make Default block all you want. By default, the Default preset comes with scripts forbidden (box unticked) but there are users that made changes to the preset without realizing what this changes were and that they were globally applied. With the end result being that they saw scripts running and couldn't understand why, complained about it and blamed NoScript.
In NoSCript 10, we can set Default as we wish, something we could t do in version 5. There was no option for it. In my opinion, this is an improvement of the new version. Personally, I have set up Default more restricted than it was in version 5. Good stuff.
Bo
December 5th, 2017 at 6:33 am
I hadn't heard of uMatrix before reading this thread, but after having installed it I must say that the UI is what the new version of NoScript needs. It is quick and intuitive to understand, quick to use and find what needs to be unblocked to make a page work
, and minimal yet informationally rich.
December 5th, 2017 at 10:46 am
@#21 Layman_User1. I would like to see this UI on NS10, totally perfect in UX terms, and fits very well with Firefox Quantum UI.
December 5th, 2017 at 10:57 am
"Legacy" (I actually prefer to call it "Classic")
"Classic" is something that works, but mosilla killed it, therefore "Legacy".
could you backport to 5.x:
x Fixed potential fingerprinting through placeholder icon
(thanks Rob Wu for reporting)
x Fixed background requests from other WebExtensions being
blocked
x Fixed some blocked items not reported in the UI (thanks Bo
Elam for reporting)
and others that are applicable to 5.x
Thanks.
December 5th, 2017 at 1:24 pm
@tor:
None of those are applicable to 5.x. Only the XSS filter one is.
@everybody: thanks for the mockups, all very interesting. DUring the next weeks, while fixing bugs and adding back options and features, I'll experiment merging back those which seems most popular and making most sense.
December 5th, 2017 at 3:20 pm
I was nearly going to edit noscript to make my mockup a working demo.
But I'm not really into developping addons and I noticed it would take too much time to get into you code since I would need to change some things...
Here is my latest update: https://forums.informaction.com/viewtopic.php?f=10&t=23751&p=93696#p93696
Your explanations about how it currently works is good and we do understand how you thought while programming it.
But people who use it think different. And from experience people probably won't read documentations and stuff. There are just too many thing that aren't intuitive right know.
For example that customizing "default" is global. Like 99% of the people who do and will try NoScript won't get this and documentations doesn't help, well they would but there are way too less people reading it.
I still think that the "temp" option should be seperated because it makes it a lot more obvious whats going on.
This and when I say I don't need the "default" button you don't have to change how it internally works. I am aware the "default" state makes sense but (except from customizing it, which should be done in options like anythng that is set globally) it doesn't really provide anything but an additional button for me as a user.
The one posted in #21 also looks nice .
It would also be doable to rebuild the old UI at least that list (old "popup" https://noscript.net/screenshots) with just "Temporarily allow" (like it was in private mode) and optionally with the line to "allow" things (don't know about the recently bocked etc.) .
It has a lot less options but there could be a setting in options to choose between UI themes.
- "Classic" (limited)
- Modern UI
...
The only thing would be that presets are customizable in options the rest would mainly be CSS.
But I would understand that is isn't really the preferred way to go.
December 5th, 2017 at 5:22 pm
Just wanted to say thanks for all your work getting NS migrated over to Quantum. I wouldn't update to FF57 until there was a stable version of NS. Glad I found this thread, I was wondering how to make permissions permanent, problem solved. Thanks again!
December 5th, 2017 at 7:07 pm
The change logs posted on NoScript.net as well as Mozilla's add-on site are outdated. Please update them with the release of each update, so we know what has changed. Thanks.
December 6th, 2017 at 10:20 am
Alternatives search "Startpage, Ixquick' does not work in FF57 for Linux Mint. Related to NoScript 10.1.5?
December 6th, 2017 at 11:11 am
Mr.Maone.
Thank you for this great tool.
Some issues are triggered by the firefox activity tracking.
Greetings from Germany
Werner